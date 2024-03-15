Wuse Market Reopens After Three Days Shutdown

Three days after it was closed, the popular Wuse market located at the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) is now open for business.

New Telegraph recalls that government officials closed down the market on Tuesday due to the unrest that erupted after a hawker was killed.

About ten merchant stores were set on fire as a result of the event, along with eight other cars, including a police van and a prison vehicle.

The market was reopened on Friday at about 12:00 noon, according to Innocent Obiechina, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML).

According to him, the development followed Friday’s stakeholder meetings at CP Bennett Igwe, the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory.