Wurld Reveals Why He Gave Davido His Song, ‘Blow My Mind’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sadiq Onifade, popularly known as Wurld, has opened up on why he gave Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido his song, ‘Blow My Mind’.

Speaking in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Accra, Ghana, Wurld revealed that the song Davido released in 2019, while featuring American R&B music star Chris Brown was his song which he wrote.

According to Wurld, he gave the duo the song because it was “a song I didn’t have a use for at the time”.

He said, “It (giving ‘Blow My Mind’ to Davido) wasn’t planned. I was in Lagos promoting my project, ‘Love Is Contagious’, and I got a call from my guy, producer Shizzi…

“It was even one of those things I didn’t plan for because I was gonna use the song myself. I wanted to get some features on the record, but I was promoting a new project, and I didn’t have time.

“I didn’t have a use for ‘Blow My Mind’ at that time. Davido and Chris Brown, it’s just a beautiful thing to lend my art with another artiste and at the same time see how well the song is done.”