Wura Returns For Epic Season 4

After three seasons of betrayal, manipulation, and bloodshed, Wura is returning for a fourth season on Africa Magic. The critically acclaimed telenovela will debut its explosive fourth season exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase on March 30, giving audiences across the continent front row seats to the Adeleke empire’s most dangerous chapter yet.

The new season continues to follow the story of Wura Amoo Adeleke, the ruthless matriarch played by Scarlet Gomez, as she fights to survive the fallout from Season 3’s explosive ending.

Haunted by guilt and surrounded by enemies, Wura must protect her empire while her own family turns against her. Directed by Rogers Ofime, Season 4 raises the stakes as Wura’s carefully built empire begins to crack under the weight of secrets, betrayal, and relentless pressure from every side.

As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, the Adeleke dynasty stands on the brink of collapse.”Season 4 is about consequences. “Everything Wura has done, every choice she’s made, is coming home to roost.

This season, we’re not holding back,” Rogers Ofime said. Executive Head of Content & Channels at MultiChoice, Atinuke Babatunde, added: “Wura represents the caliber of bold, compelling storytelling that Africa Magic was built to showcase.

Bringing this powerhouse series to our platform is a statement about our commitment to premium African content. We’re proud to bring Wura to millions of viewers across the continent.”