Wura Ends Its Run With Tense, Emotional Series Finale

After more than a year on air, Wura, Showmax’s first Nigerian original telenovela, aired its final episode on Tuesday, April 15.

The show, which debuted in January 2023, has been known for its layered characters, unpredictable twists, and exploration of ambition, power, and consequence.

Spanning three seasons and 260 episodes, Wura followed the life of WuraAmoo Adeleke, played by Scarlet Gomez, a woman who lived two drastically different lives: a loving wife and mother at home, and a ruthless CEO at work. This tension between personal image and professional ambition was a driving force throughout the show, and the finale brought that duality to a breaking point.

The last episode delivered a culmination of long-running conflicts. Secrets that had been brewing finally came to light. Relationships fractured, alliances shifted, and some characters paid the price for the choices they made.

It wasn’t a neat ending, but it reflected the show’s illingness to sit in uncomfortable truths about human behaviour and morality.

Tensions between Wura and those closest to her reached their peak, and in the end, the story leaned into the consequences of unchecked ambition and manipulation, themes it had been building from the very first season. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, shared in a statement:

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from fans who have been part of this journey since episode one. Wura has set a new benchmark for African originals on streaming platforms, and we couldn’t be prouder to have created a show that resonated so deeply with audiences across the continent.”

Adapted from South Africa’s The River, Wura was reimagined to reflect local culture and realities, set against the backdrop of gold mining in Iperindo, Osun State.

While the plotlines occasionally veered into melodrama as telenovelas often do, the show struck a chord with many viewers through its grounded emotional arcs and the performances of its cast, including Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, Ego Iheanacho, and Martha Ehinome.

The show’s impact extended beyond entertainment. With multiple nominations at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Wura proved that Nigerian stories told through serialised drama can compete and connect on larger platforms.

Now that Wura has ended, it leaves behind a mixed but notable legacy, a show that wasn’t afraid to take its time, stretch its characters, and present Nigerian audiences with a long-form drama that pushed beyond the ordinary.

