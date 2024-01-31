Wupa Rail Station: Wike Fumes, Blast Officials Over Inconsistent Engineering Design

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday blasted officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) over the engineering designs at the ongoing access road project to Wupa train station.

Wupa station is one of the metro line infrastructures built halfway for the operation of the Abuja light rail mass transit but was abandoned by the previous administrations.

Wike who was visibly angry over the design of the access road, has warned both the contractors and the officials supervising the project, to ensure that it was completed and delivered before May 29, 2024.

The Minister who also visited other ongoing projects, both the alternative access road leading from Idu industrial layout to Zuba and the rail access road at Bassanjiwa, insisted that he has assured President Bola Tinubu of the completion of the works and cannot afford to fail.

According to him, funding for the projects is not an issue, because it has been captured in the emergency procurement approval in the budget.

He said, “We are working day and night to see that the promise we made to Mr president and the residents of Abuja that by May Mr president should be able to ride on the metro line.

” We want access roads to the various stations because if we do not create access roads for the communities who will be using this metro line in the various stations, then the aim is defeated.

” we included emergency, as these roads come under emergency and like I said before, the Ministry of Finance has released 50% of what is provided and we are also going to make sure that we make a lot of provisions in our 2024 budget so that if the funding in the national budget is not enough then we complement with that budget, so we have prepared for it”, he added.