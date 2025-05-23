Wunmi’s Sister Denies Involvement In Mohbad’s Demise

However, in a recent video, Karimot denied being involved in any way in the singer’s death.

She claimed that some people are after her life while pleading to be left alone.

Karimot said; “Nigerians, if you k!ll me, you just want to be w!cked to me. There is nobody to take care of my kids. If my husband marries another woman, she will maltreat my kids.

“I don’t know anything about Mohbad’s de@th, I was not the nurse that injected him. My de@th is not useful to you. Pls don’t k!ll me. My bl00d will be on you all. Nigerians you are w!cked, What else do you want from me? I have no father or mother.

“You all have started the narrative that I was the nurse that injected Mohbad. If I was the nurse or if I was ever in the house with them before Mohbad’s demise, may I d!e untimely”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@call_me_minash commented: “Like there is one spirit on social media,once you start like this you can’t just stop.”

@okonkwomary1224gmail reacted: “The God of your sister is fighting for her. I dont feel sad for you. Nonsense.”

@abolajinifemi shared: “You never know anything karma is still coming dey warm up mchwww.”

@seanteewhy said: “Nah one husband get this one too oo.”

@aya_oba_adewonuade wrote: “What is this karimo, karma that was fast. She will not remember when she was running her mouth.”

Watch the video below: