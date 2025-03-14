Share

Popular Nigerian actress, Wunmi Toriola has called out celebrity food blogger, Chef T of the ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover’ for ignoring her collaboration request.

The Yoruba actress called out Chef T in a viral post on her Instagram page while sharing a screenshot of their conversation from August 2024, accusing Chef T of ignoring the request.

Reacting to Chef T’s failure to respond to her request, the actress wrote; “Diaryofakitchenlover feels like she does not need anyone again, na only she grow her grow. Shey na December me sef come out?”

This is coming a few hours after actress Funke Akindele unfollowed Chef T over alleged failure to promote her movie.

