New Telegraph

March 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Wunmi Toriola Calls…

Wunmi Toriola Calls Out Chef T For Ignoring Her Collaboration Request

Popular Nigerian actress, Wunmi Toriola has called out celebrity food blogger, Chef T of the ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover’ for ignoring her collaboration request.

The Yoruba actress called out Chef T in a viral post on her Instagram page while sharing a screenshot of their conversation from August 2024, accusing Chef T of ignoring the request.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Chef T’s failure to respond to her request, the actress wrote; “Diaryofakitchenlover feels like she does not need anyone again, na only she grow her grow. Shey na December me sef come out?”

This is coming a few hours after actress Funke Akindele unfollowed Chef T over alleged failure to promote her movie.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

More Usage Of Solar Energy’ll Advance Nigeria – JMG
Read Next

Peller Tender Public Apology For Calling Runtown ‘Upcoming Artist’
Share
Copy Link
×