Wunmi Recounts Mohbad’s Final Moments

The wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi has shared a detailed account of the events leading to his husband’s passing.

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s tragic passing on September 12, 2023, sparked widespread reactions and calls for justice, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking in a recent interview on TVC’s Your View show, Omowunmi recalled how Mohbad reacted badly after receiving injections from a nurse called in to treat his wounds.

According to Wunmi, the nurse arrived at around 2 p.m. while she was in the kitchen preparing for their son Liam’s five-month celebration. She followed the nurse upstairs, where they decided to treat Mohbad in the master bedroom due to space constraints.

She said: “The nurse examined the wounded part, and I informed her that my husband was an ulcer patient, so she should be careful with what she administered.

“I asked about the injections, and she mentioned tetanus and other medications. She gave him the first and second injections without issue, but when she administered the third, he immediately asked her to take it out, saying he needed to throw up and urinate.”

Wunmi described how she helped Mohbad to the restroom, where he vomited and urinated. However, upon returning, he suddenly fell and began screaming for water, saying his heart was burning.

She added; “We poured water on him, and he asked for the air conditioner because he was feeling extremely hot inside. He started having goosebumps and continued throwing up, so we moved him to Liam’s room, where there was an AC.

“Still, he was uncomfortable, so we sought help from a neighbour to take him to the hospital because his car was faulty.”

Due to traffic, they had to transport him on a bike to the hospital. Sadly, upon arrival, the doctor pronounced him dead.

