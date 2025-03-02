Wunmi Calls Out Yomi Fabiyi Over Incitement, Defamation

Share

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has publicly called out controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, accusing him of inciting hatred against her.

Speaking in a interview on Arise News TV, Wunmi expressed her frustration over the damage Fabiyi had allegedly done to her reputation since joining the Justice for Mohbad movement.

She alleged that Fabiyi had been using a past video of a disagreement between her and her late husband to incite the public against her and had exploited the situation for financial gain.

READ ALSO:

Wunmi said: “There’s this guy online, a TikTok activist, Yomi Fabiyi who is such a misogynistic person-hates women- and he has even blocked me before joining justice for Mohbad.

“In his first video, he called on the police to arrest me and has called me a murderer, called my son a bastard and has said so many things about me.

“There should be an organization protecting widows. I am too young to go through all this. He’s a coward who failed to say the things he said about me to the commissioner of police a few days ago.

“He has been inciting the public against me, including allegations of me pushing my husband to his death due to a three-second video of a disagreement I had with Mohbad a long time ago.

“Yomi Fabiyi has been using the video to extort the public and has received over N10m. I pity the women in his life; he hates me for no reason.”

Watch video below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

