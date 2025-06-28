Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye, has addressed the common misconceptions about her past relationship with fellow actor and filmmaker Segun Ogungbe.

Speaking in a candid interview on Oyinmomo TV, Omowunmi said, contrary to popular belief, they were never married or even engaged.

According to him, Segun Ogungbe never met her family, firmly debunking widespread assumptions about a formal union between them.

She said, “Let me set the record straight, Segun Ogungbe and I were never married, not even engaged. He never met my family.

“We only have kids together. The party that people are dragging me to was not sponsored by MC Oluomo. I paid for everything myself.

“Segun Ogungbe came as a guest to the party, and his kids went to play with him. Will he chase his kids away? I was shocked that people said I turned him into a babysitter. We were already having issues the,n but nobody knew,”

Speaking with emotion, the actress appealed to the public to show empathy and stop attacking her character. She emphasised that she is not a homewrecker and did not bring harm to Ogungbe’s life or career.

She went on to offer heartfelt prayers to her critics, wishing them peaceful homes and loving environments for their children.

She added, “To my fans, I beg you, please take it easy with me. I’m not a bad person, and I didn’t destroy Segun Ogungbe’s life. When I was in his life, things were good. And now that I’m not, his life is still going well. So please, let me live and enjoy my life.”

“I pray your own homes won’t be destroyed. I pray your kids are raised in love and not by strangers. I pray you don’t suffer sudden loss. Just leave me alone, please.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/oyinmomoshow/status/1938637670739309040?s=46