Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola and Afeez Owo have officially ended their recent feud, surprising fans after weeks of heated exchanges online.

The reconciliation took place during the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s latest film, where Wunmi was seen kneeling before Afeez in a gesture of remorse.

Their disagreement began after Afeez made light-hearted comments during a podcast interview, suggesting that some filmmakers choose Wumi for roles when they cannot afford to hire his wife, actress Mide Martins.

He further joked that while Mide is calm in real life despite her intense movie characters, Wumi carries the same fiery energy both on and off screen because she “doesn’t take nonsense.”

The remarks quickly went viral, prompting Wumi to fire back during a TikTok live session. She labelled Afeez a “shameless old man” and teased that she could also hire someone to appear on a podcast and make fun of him.

“Wumi also referenced a moment from the interview where Afeez was sipping pepper soup, using it as material for her response, which drew even more attention online.

As the back-and-forth gained traction on social media, many fans weighed in, with some calling for peace between the longtime colleagues. Wumi eventually issued a public apology, but some followers questioned whether it was sincere.

Their face-to-face reconciliation at the movie premiere, however, seemed to bring the conflict to a close. While the moment drew applause from those present, opinions online remain mixed, with some expressing relief and others doubting the longevity of the truce.