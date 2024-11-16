New Telegraph

November 16, 2024
Wumi Toriola Emerges 2024 Box Office Champion

Popular Yoruba actress, Wumi Toriola has emerged as the 2024 box office champion.

The filmmaker was awarded the box office champion by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the actress debuted her movie, Queen Lateefah, in cinemas in September 2024.

She announced her win in a viral post via her Instagram page.

Sharing the picture of the award, she dedicated the achievement to her fans.

Toriola wrote: “Lateefanzzzzz we just won an award. We bagged box office champion 2024. Thank you @NFVCB for this special recognition.”

