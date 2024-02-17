WTTC: Food Poisoning Rules Quadri Out Of Busan Open

Aruna Quadri has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championship (WTTC) in Busan, South Korea.

In a post on his official Instagram page on Friday, the 35-year-old said he would not be participating in the global team tournament after suffering “food poisoning”.

“Unfortunately, I will not be participating in the world championships in Busan. I am seriously ill with food poisoning. I wish the team good luck,” Aruna wrote.

Consequently, Nigeria’s men’s table tennis was walked over by Japan in their opening match of the competition on Friday.

In addition to Aruna’s withdrawal, Abiodun Bode, another member of the Nigerian team, also arrived late for the match against the Japanese.

The Nigerian team had few participants, and their opponents were handed a bye victory.

Speaking on the situation, Segun Toriola, Nigeria’s coach, said the team will regroup despite the injury blow and opening day disappointment and ensure they qualify from the group.

“I am aware that the Japanese are afraid of Aruna, and their coaching crew have been worried about the formation of their team, but when the news filtered that Aruna would not be coming, they were a bit relieved that they have a bye to the next game,” the former African table tennis champion said.

“But we can give up even though it is a big blow to the team here in Korea, and we will not give up hope that we can progress from the group.”

The Nigeria women’s team also lost 3-0 to Mexico in their opening game of the competition. The trio of Oribamishe Esther, Ajoke Ojomu and Edem Offiong were whitewashed by their opponents.

The 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championship is scheduled to be held from February 16 to 25. Quarterfinalists of the tournament will be qualified for the table tennis event of the 2024 Paris Olympics.