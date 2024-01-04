WTT Men’s Finals: Quadri Shocks World No. 5 Calderano

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri made an impressive come- back yesterday during the World Table Tennis (WTT) men’s finals in Doha. He defeated Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, who is currently ranked fifth in the world, in a thrilling five-set encounter. Despite being the underdog, Quadri, who is ranked 16th in the WTT rankings, managed to stun Calderano, who had beaten him twice before.

Calderano started strong, taking the first two sets 11-7, 11-2. However, Quadri wasn’t ready to give up just yet. He came back to win the next three sets, 11-9, 12- 10, and 12-10, clinching a well-deserved victory. With this win, Quadri secured a place in the quarterfinals and will face the number one ranked player in the WTT, Fan Zhendong of China,, today.. “I just never give up.

I was fighting and fighting. “My coach today made a big difference. “I tried so many things, but he kept encouraging me and told me not to give up. I am very happy that I didn’t give up and it worked out at the end,” an elated Quadri said.