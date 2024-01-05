WTT Finals: Quadri Aruna Bows Out Gallantly in Doha

Quadri Aruna’s impressive run at the WTT Finals Doha 2023 ended yesterday, after a 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4) defeat against China’s world number one, Fan Zhendong. Zhendong had previously won all of their last four meetings, only dropping one game in the process.

At the Infinity Arena in Doha, Zhendong demonstrated why he is the world’s best player by successfully thwarting all of the African champion’s attempts to turn the tide. Both players matched each other power for power and shot for shot, but it was the Asian champion who prevailed in the first quarterfinal of the tournament.

Aruna and Zhendong put on an impressive display of power as they entertained the spectators with their intermittent rallies that were greeted with applause from the fans. Zhendong is aiming for his second WTT Finals title after winning the Men’s Singles trophy in 2021.

He was able to fend off Aruna’s efforts this time around, having only dropped one game in their four previous encounters. Aruna’s fightback in the second game was halted, preventing the Nigerian from exceeding his quarterfinal finish at the WTT Finals.