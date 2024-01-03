WTT Finals: Aruna set for showdown with Calderano in Doha Opener

In a thrilling first-round clash at the WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 in Qatar, Nigerian table tennis sensation Quadri Aruna is poised to take on Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, a familiar opponent whom he has yet to conquer in their previous encounters. The match is scheduled to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena today.

Aruna, despite being the only African to grace the year-ending WTT Finals since its inception in 2021, faces the challenge of Calderano, who holds a 2:0 advantage in their head-to-head battles. The encounter promises an exciting spectacle, with Aruna aiming to overturn his fortunes against the World No. 5 from Brazil, who is favoured to maintain his successful WTT Series campaign.

The WTT Finals Men Doha marks the culmination of the WTT Series 2023, featuring a substantial total prize pool of $340,000 and 1500 World Ranking points for the Men’s Singles winner. As one of the opening matches of the championship, Aruna enters the competition as the underdog but is determined to make a mark on the grand stage.