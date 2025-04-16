WTO Slashes 2025 Trade Growth Forecast, Warns Of Deeper Slump

Share

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) sharply cut its forecast for global merchandise trade from solid growth to a decline, on Wednesday, warning that further US tariffs and spillover effects could lead to the heaviest slump since the height of COVID-19.

The WTO said it expected trade in goods to fall by 0.2 per cent this year, down from its expectation in October of 3.0 per cent expansion.

It said its new estimate was based on measures in place at the start of this week. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed extra duties on steel and car imports as well as more sweeping global tariffs before unexpectedly pausing higher duties on a dozen economies.

His trade war with China has also intensified with tit-for-tat exchanges pushing levies on each other’s imports beyond 100 per cent.

The WTO said that, if Trump reintroduced the full rates of his broader tariffs that would reduce goods trade growth by 0.6 percentage points, with another 0.8 point cut due to spillover effects beyond U.S.-linked trade.

Taken together, this would lead to a 1.5 per cent decline, the steepest drop since 2020. “The unprecedented nature of the recent trade policy shifts means that predictions should be interpreted with more caution than usual,” said the WTO, which is also forecasting a modest recovery of 2.5 per cent in 2026.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) agency said global economic growth could slow to 2.3 per cent as trade tensions and uncertainty drive a recessionary trend.

