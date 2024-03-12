WTO Offers $1.2m To Curb Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Products Rejects Overseas

…Benue, Nasarawa, others targeted for large-scale production, NEPC says

To improve the standards and quality of Nigera’s non-oil export products, and minimize products’ rejection overseas, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday, committed $1.2 million for the training of Nigera’s local food safety Advisers.

WTO Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who announced the fund in Abuja at the launch of the organisation’s International Trade Center (ITC), Standard Trade Development Facility (STDF) said the project aims to build capacities of stakeholders across sesame and cowpeas value chains to better understand market access requirements, improve agricultural practices such as pesticide application, hygiene techniques, harvest and post-harvest methods, and food safety.

A lot of the country’s non-oil export crops, Sesame and cowpea, face rejection overseas as a result of poor packaging and issues relating to standards.

Nigera’s former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy in her current position as WTO Head is rallying efforts of other international trade agencies to tackle obstacles in the way of Nigeria’s non-oil export products overseas.

Tuesday’s event organized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment was part of the initiatives to address challenges faced by Nigera’s non-oil export products.

Speaking to the project she said will kick off with an initial amount of $1.2 million, with nearly a million dollars to be provided by STDF, WTO DG said the fund will also be used to train local food safety advisers.

“This type of project is one I term a low expenditure, high impact project. The WTO is not a financing agency like the World Bank or IMF but it has a wonderful secret that I find very attractive. It spends small sums of money to make a big impact.

“You cannot imagine how a million-dollar intervention can earn Nigeria hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions (you heard ED NEPC talk of several billions) in increased agricultural exports, supporting improved incomes for farmers, exporters, businesses and others once agriculture producers and exporters follow the correct sanitary and phytosanitary standards”.

” However, to succeed fully, we also need a partnership. One of the big gaps in the sesame and cowpeas value chains is the lack of quality post-harvest storage and transport infrastructure – that is, things like modified atmosphere and airtight storage, or the use of triple-layered bags).

Some producers may apply pesticides during storage and transport to compensate for storage and transport conditions that are conducive to pests. The STDF project on its own cannot solve all these issues – we would like to partner with other organizations or with states, to improve the storage and transport infrastructure. If we can make this sesame and cowpeas standards upgrade a success story like we did with the Oyo Shea Butter then we shall be able to look at other export crops and scale up. The goal is to get Nigeria back as an important quality agriculture exporter”.

“But this agriculture quality upgrade project is not all we have for you today. There are other interventions we hope to make happen soon”, she said.

Giving insight on other projects lined up by WTO for Nigeria’s benefit, she hinted at one which her Organisation is collaborating with the World Bank.

“Nigeria is one of the pilot countries for the WTO-World Bank Digital Trade Initiative for Africa, which seeks to improve digital connectivity of the Nigerian economy and regulatory capacity.

“Based on an assessment of where Nigeria stands with its digital hardware and software infrastructure, the World Bank in partnership with the WTO is prepared to assist in developing or upgrading digital (soft and hardware) infrastructure. The WTO will help build the necessary regulatory framework and capacity.

Nigeria is one of nine pilot African countries to which the World Bank has allocated about $1 billion for the pilot project. I know the World Bank is already doing some work in this area, including trying to crowd in private investments and where possible working with the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy.

“We hope this pilot Africa Project can help enhance this effort in Nigeria to support digital trade. The future of trade is digital and digital trade is the fastest growing segment of trade at this time, especially digitally delivered services trade.

“The future of technology is artificial intelligence and Nigeria, and indeed Africa must be equipped to benefit from digital tech and AI”, she said.

In her remark earlier, Minister of Industry. Trade and investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite said the ministry has commenced the disbursement of about N50 billion Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme (PCGS) through the Bank of Industry, targeting various economic players, adding that the federal government has also signed an Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) MOU with the United Kingdom.

“The ministry has also Launched the Nigerian Trade Policy 2023-2027 and we will soon launch the revamped Nigerian Trade Facilitation Committee which exemplifies our dedication to making Nigerian enterprises internationally competitive,” she said.

Speaking, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said available facts reveal that Nigerian food exports including sesame and cowpea have often faced rejects due largely to poor quality, inefficient procedures and documentation, Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary issues and improper packaging and labelling among others.

She, however, noted that a good number of these factors led to the decision of WTO/ITC to sponsor the STDF project, which will be backed by expected 30% counterpart funding from NEPC while noting that the project, STDF 845, will therefore enhance the quality and standard of sesame and cowpea through the institution of good Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary (SPS) conducts, Good Agricultural and Warehousing Practices (GAWP), packaging/labelling and excellent storage systems.

All these are expected to forestall frequent contract cancellations and loss of business opportunities while allowing a significant increase in global acceptance of the items and for better quality of these products consumed locally.

We hereby encourage and are targeting the major producing states like Benue, Nassarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Gombe and Kano among others, to scale up production in order to capture more market share of the major off-takers of these products in the global market like Japan, China, India, the Netherlands and others,” she further stated