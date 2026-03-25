WTO Ministerial Conference Opens In Yaoundé

Trade ministers from the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 166 member economies will meet in Yaoundé, Cameroun’s capital, tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, for the organisation’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), with discussions set to cover digital commerce, development, cotton, fisheries and reform of a multilateral trading system many members say no longer reflects current global realities.

WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, arrived in Yaoundé on Sunday, ahead of the fourday meeting, which runs through March 29 at the Yaoundé Conference Centre.

“Reform isn’t optional, it’s urgent,” said Norwegian Ambassador Petter Ølberg, a key figure in the reform debate in Geneva. “Reform isn’t calling, it’s ringing off the hook.”

Ølberg said the WTO, founded in 1995 as the cornerstone of rules-based trade, now faces a global economy reshaped by technology, shifting geopolitical alignments, the rise of digital services and crises that exposed structural weaknesses in existing rules.