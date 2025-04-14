WTO Leaders Demand Rapid Reform To Sustain Global Free Trade

Share

A former World Trade Organization (WTO) boss, Roberto Azevedo, has said that the future terms of global trade, rocked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping protectionist tariffs, could be decided outside the 30-year-old international watchdog unless it reforms itself fast.

According to Reuters, the speech by Azevedo, who stepped down as Director-General in 2020 during Trump’s first term, was summarised by trade sources who attended a WTO anniversary event.

He said a loss of appetite for shared global trading rules could encourage the creation of a replacement for the WTO that would exclude some current members, adding, according to his team, “If we don’t change, we are dead.”

The current WTO DirectorGeneral, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told members that a reform process must begin in Geneva ahead of a ministerial meeting in Cameroon next year.

“We need to formulate the right questions to be answered … and put in place a member-owned process to drive it,” she said.

The news agency said that until now, talks on updating WTO rules had struggled partly because all 166 members must agree by consensus, adding that efforts to fix its top appeals court, paralysed by Trump in his first term, have failed.

Supachai Panitchpakdi, director-general from 2002-2005, said members must reform the WTO urgently. “It’s either that or we go into a big recession … even worse than the last 2008 financial crisis, because this time it will be trade-led … And then there’s no way to pull out,” he told Reuters.

He proposed to trade delegates a month of tariff talks among members, followed by short discussions to reduce barriers and establish new trade rules.

At the same event, a group of 39 states including China, Canada and Britain voiced support for the WTO and called for “bold, collective action” to ensure it remains the bedrock of a free, fair and rules-based system.

