WTO DG: UN Chief Hails Okonjo-Iweala For Second Term

….Says Okonjo-Iweala serves as a model to all women in Nigeria, Africa, globally

The Country President of the United-Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies has said the expected emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is well deserved.

She also stated that the WTO DG also serves as a model to all women in Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe.

New Telegraph recalls Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as FG. Her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025.

But indications have emerged that Okonjo-Iweala is now set to serve her second term as the WTO DG.

The world trade body had earlier confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate for the position.

WTO in a statement said Okonjo-Iweala, who is Nigeria’s former finance minister, confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

It added that the WTO began preparations to fill its DG position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

The Chairman of the WTO’s General Council, Petter Olberg, informed member-countries in a message that no additional nominations were received by the organisation by November 8 deadline.

A separate message on the WTO’s website, said Ambassador Ølberg, based on his contacts with delegations over the past days, will convene a special formal meeting of the General Council on 28 and 29 November.

It said: “The first day of the General Council meeting would allow members to hear a presentation from DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her vision for the WTO, followed by a question-and-answer session, the Chair said.

The second day could then provide an opportunity for members to take a decision on the appointment of the next Director-General.”

This by implication means that Okonjo-Iweala could be re-elected by November 29 if there is a unanimous agreement.

Adesanya-Davies, who is the presidential candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) in the 2019 election, in a statement on Thursday also said the expected re-election of Okonjo-Iweala who is a former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy as WTO DG is a great development

She said Okonjo-Iweala’s remarkable achievement is a testament to her exceptional leadership, expertise, and dedication to promoting global trade and economic development.

Adesanya-Davies said: As the first woman and African to hold this position, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has broken barriers and paved the way for future generations. Her impressive track record, including serving as Nigeria’s Finance Minister twice and her 25-year career at the World Bank, makes her the perfect candidate to lead the WTO.

“Under her leadership a second time, the WTO will continue to thrive and address pressing global trade challenges. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable trade practices will undoubtedly have a positive impact on peace and economies around the world.

“Here’s cheers to another successful term, by the special grace of God, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, hurrah! Your achievements are an inspiration to us all at UN-POLAC.

“It also serves as a model to all women in Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe. More grease to your elbow and more feathers to your crown in Jesus name.”

“Please all, join me in congratulating Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on this outstanding achievement! To God be all the Glory! Thank you.”

