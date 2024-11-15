WTO DG: UN Chief Hails Okonjo-Iweala For Second Term

Share

The Country President of the UnitedNations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC) Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies has said the expected emergence of Dr. Ngozi OkonjoIweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is well deserved.

She stated that the WTO DG also serves as a model to all women in Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe. Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO.

She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as FG. Her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025. But indications have emerged that Okonjo-Iweala is now set to serve her second term as the WTO DG.

The world trade body had earlier confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate for the position. WTO in a statement said Okonjo-Iweala, who is Nigeria’s former finance minister, confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

