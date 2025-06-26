WTO DG Lauds Nigeria Customs CG’s Leadership At 145th/146th WCO Sessions

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his outstanding leadership in driving customs modernisation and trade facilitation reforms.

Her commendation came during the opening of the 145th/146th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Headquarters in Brussels, according to a statement from the NCS.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala praised CG Adeniyi’s efforts to align Nigeria’s customs operations with international standards, highlighting the Service’s progress in deploying technology, enhancing border procedures, and strengthening compliance systems.

“The leadership of CGC Adeniyi has positioned Nigeria as a model for customs modernisation across the continent. These efforts are critical to strengthening global trade and ensuring that customs administrations contribute meaningfully to economic development,” she said.

The WTO chief also emphasized the importance of resolving technical customs issues such as rules of origin and valuation, describing them as crucial components of effective trade facilitation.

Reacting to the commendation during a side interaction with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, CG Adeniyi described her recognition as a powerful encouragement for the Service to continue its reform journey.

“We are honoured by the kind words of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a global icon and a tireless advocate for inclusive trade,” Adeniyi stated. “Her recognition affirms that our reforms—particularly in automation, transparency, institutional capacity, and innovation—are aligned with global best practices.”

He added that the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to adopting smarter solutions to enhance legitimate trade facilitation and to galvanising support from other African customs administrations for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Adeniyi also expressed strong support for the growing partnership between the WTO and the WCO, particularly following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2025. The agreement provides a framework for collaboration in critical areas such as customs valuation, rules of origin, and trade facilitation.

“We commend WCO Secretary-General Mr. Ian Saunders for his visionary leadership and efforts to strengthen institutional synergies,” Adeniyi added. “Nigeria is fully aligned with the objectives of this partnership and remains committed to reforms that support transparent, secure, and efficient trade flows.”

The Customs Service reiterated that the enhanced WTO-WCO collaboration would provide valuable tools and policy support to help developing nations like Nigeria modernise customs procedures and boost global competitiveness.