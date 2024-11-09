WTO Announces Okonjo-Iweala Sole Candidate For DG Role

Share

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Saturday confirmed that its Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the sole candidate for the second term position.

This was contained in a press statement from the organization, confirming Okonjo-Iweala’s willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the WTO formally began the process to appoint its next Director-General on October 8, allowing members until November 8 to submit nominations.

Following the deadline, Petter Olberg, Chairman of the WTO’s General Council, disclosed that no additional nominations were received.

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case 8 November 2024.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period, the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent director-general.

“The notification received from Dr. Okonjo-Iweala pursuant to paragraph 12 of the Procedures in WT/L/509, was circulated to all Members together with my communication in document JOB/GC/406, dated 16 September 2024.” the statement reads

