WTISD 2025: Minister Urges Private Sector To Invest In Women-Led Tech Hubs

As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating World Telecommunications and Information Society Day 2025 (WTISD-25), the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani has issued a clarion call to the private sector to invest in women-led tech hubs and adopt gender-inclusive workplace policies to drive equitable digital transformation.

Dr Tijani, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, emphasised the critical role of the private sector in fostering gender equality within the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Represented by the Director of National Frequency Management, Mr Adeyemo Olugbenga, the Minister said, “We must ensure that no one, especially women and girls, is left behind. The digital economy is not just about infrastructure and innovation, but about people.”

WTISD, celebrated globally every May 17, is an initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) aimed at raising awareness about the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can bring to societies and economies.

The 2025 theme, “Gender Equality in Digital Transformation”, highlights the growing need for inclusive participation in the tech sector, particularly for women and girls who continue to face systemic barriers to access, skill development, and leadership opportunities.

Tijani warned that Nigeria cannot afford to ignore half of its population in its digital growth strategy.

“When half of our population faces barriers to access, skills and leadership in tech, we are not just failing women, we are limiting Nigeria’s potential. This year’s theme is not just timely, it is imperative.”

Key Highlights from the WTISD-25 Press Conference: Broadband Penetration vs Digital Access: Although Nigeria has achieved 46.2% broadband penetration, a significant number of Nigerian women still lack smartphone ownership, limiting their ability to access digital services and economic opportunities.

STEM Education for Girls: The Minister called on educational institutions to break long-standing stereotypes and encourage female participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from an early age.

Role of Civil Society and Media: Tijani urged civil society organizations and media platforms to amplify the voices of women in tech and hold institutions accountable for implementing inclusive digital policies.

Engaging Men and Boys: He also stressed the importance of male allyship in creating equitable tech ecosystems and challenging discriminatory practices.

“Men and boys should be allies in challenging biases and creating a culture of equality in tech spaces,” he noted.

The Minister concluded by calling for multi-sectoral collaboration to ensure gender equality becomes a lived reality rather than just an aspirational goal.

“We must come together—government, private sector, civil society, and individuals—to build a future where gender equality is not just a goal, but a reality.”

