WTD: Sanitation crisis poses threat to vulnerable groups

Background

This year’s World Toilet Day commemoration fell on Sunday, hence it is commemorated in Nigeria, today,Tuesday 21st November. The theme of this year’s celebration is: ‘Accelerating Change’ and it is quite apt as it inspires every individual to take personal action to help improve toilets and sanitation systems. It underscores the fact that every sector and every Nigerian can do something and has a role to play in tackling the sanitation crisis.

In a pre- event message, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal Abbas said that the theme should stimulate the government and spur the citizenry to action to improve and change the narratives on sanitation.

“The sanitation crisis poses a threat to our natural environment and the health of citizens, particularly women, girls and other vulnerable groups. One of the major consequences of poor excreta and sewage disposal is the high rate of diarrhea disease which is the second cause of high morbidity and mortality rates among children under the age of five.

“The persistent re-occurrence of annual incidences of cholera outbreaks in some of our states are also manifestations of inadequate toilet facilities. Yet this could also be prevented through safe excreta disposal by every individual,” Abbas said.

Sanitation challenge

He reinstated that the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to addressing the sanitation challenges in the country and ensuring proper management of excreta.

“This commitment is demonstrated by Mr. President’s declaration of a state of emergency on water, sanitation and hygiene in the country and the signing of Executive Order No. 009 on Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025.

“Equally, the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with critical stakeholders has reviewed and validated the 2005 National Environmental Sanitation Policy including its policy guidelines on safe excreta and sewage disposal, which will soon be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment is also continuing with its community-based intervention on the control of open defecation programme as well as the Clean and Green Programme aimed among others at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country, particularly in public places and ensuring proper excreta management. Modern public toilets have been provided in communities and markets across the Federation under these programmes.

“To strengthen the capacity of our Environmental Health Officers, this year, the Ministry renewed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), India on technology transfer, technical assistance, capacity building and research development in areas of water, sanitation and environmental management. The CSE has conducted specialized training on affordable toilet designs and feacal sludge management and reuse for at least fifty (50) Environmental Health Officers and Sanitation Desk Officers across the 36 States’ Ministry of Environment including FCT,” he said.

Acess to toilets

The minister appealed to all National, State and Local Government stakeholders in environmental sanitation not only to do the talking but take practical steps and actions individually and collectively as agents of change to ensure everyone has access to toilets in their domain. Likewise, all commercial entities such as petrol stations, shopping malls etc are encouraged to launch functional toilet facilities for the public as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

In response to his appeal, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has flagged off the construction of 40 units of modern toilets for Persons With Disabilities at the Alheri Leprosy Colony in Yangoji, Kwali Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The flag-off was in fulfillment of the Promise made to the community in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Speaking at the event, the Minister said President Tinubu has a special interest in making life better for persons with disabilities and was committed to ensuring that they play critical roles in society.

Edu who was represented by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju described the President as a man ready to sacrifice all for the well-being of the PWD community, stating that the President does not in any way see them as persons with disabilities but “persons with special abilities”.

She stressed that the days of total neglect of the disabilities community in Nigeria were gone for good. The Minister reiterated President Tinubu’s resolve to make persons with disabilities part of the society.

Edu assured the PWD community that the Ministry has approved 10 percent of all social interventions programmes for persons with disabilities as beneficiaries, saying with this, it was obvious the PWDs are part of the society and should not suffer discrimination of any kind.

“Your positive journey has just begun today, you are bonafide citizens of the country, do not allow anyone to dampen your spirit, be assured that you are part of us, and you won’t be discriminated against, the president is concerned about you, I’m passionate about your well-being”, Minister said. According to Edu, she was eager to see the project completed and commissioned in a record time.

People with disabilities

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. James David Lalu assured that the project would be completed in two months and asked the contractor to put all machinery in place to ensure the project was completed in time.

He thanked President Tinubu for fulfilling the promise he made to Alheri Leprosy Colony during the electioneering campaign, saying the Alheri community and persons with disabilities contributed to his emergence.

The Executive Secretary said with the help of Edu as Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, he was sure that the Alheri Leprosy Colony and other people with special needs would no longer be neglected, describing the Minister as one who shows much regard to those with disabilities and ready to resuscitate all the rehabilitation centers in Nigeria.

He also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Nyosom Ezenwo Wike for providing a conducive environment for the Alheri community and emphasized that the project would be replicated in all the Leprosy Centres across the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the president on Disabilities, Alhaji Muhammed Abah Isah described the occasion as remarkable and said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu was paying needed attention to persons with disabilities.

Isah emphasized that President Tinubu has no agenda of leaving people with special needs behind and frowned at the stigmatization of the disabilities community by some members of the society.

He appealed to Nigerians to always see PWDs as those who need care and regard them as assets and not liabilities to the country.

We are one

On his part, the representative of the FCT Minister, Ibrahim Aminu Masari, said Yangoji remains part of FCT and must not be abandoned.

Masari, who is the Mandate Secretary of Social Development, said FCT under Nyesom Wike would not fail to include the community in the developmental agenda and applauded Dr Betta Edu for such laudable projects. He advised the community to see the project as their own and to ensure adequate protection from vandals

The minister of Water Resources and Sanitation,Terlumum Utsev said with its renewed mandate for sanitation is committed to creating an enabling environment through policy, regulations and frameworks to ensure that individual sanitation behaviour aligns with the broader efforts to scale up sanitation within our local system.

“We are also aware that achieving universal access to sanitation services for all Nigerians depends on the contributions of multiple and interconnected actors at homes, schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities and other community settings. This implies that everyone has a role to play, from breaking the taboo on toilets to fixing leaking water and waste pipes, emptying full septic tanks, reporting indiscriminate dumping of sludge,” he said.