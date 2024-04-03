WTD: Rebuilding Nigeria’s Theatre Culture For Sustainable Future

…as Abati, NANTAP president task government, stakeholders on repositioning the sector

Last Wednesday was this year’s World Theatre Day (WTD), a globally recognised event that celebrates the magic and impact of theatre on society. The WTD is a day set aside to promote theatre in all its forms across the world; to make people aware of the value of theatre in all its forms; and to enable theatre communities to promote their work on a broad scale so that governments and opinion leaders are aware of the value and importance of dance in all its forms and support it. Initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), it is celebrated annually on March 27 by ITI Centres and the international theatre community. This year, the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) hosted an incredibly enriching and captivating celebration, with various activities, including a plenary session, discourse, and performances, in Lagos, that showcased the remarkable talent and insightful conversations on the theme “Unbundling Nigeria’s Creative Economy: Rebuilding Theatre Culture for a Sustainable Future”, which encapsulates the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Inspiring and thought-provoking plenary

The celebration began with a thought-provoking plenary session held in Blue Pictures Cinema, City Mall, Onikan, Lagos, on the theme “Unbundling Nigeria’s Creative Economy for a Sustainable Future”, which set the tone for the day. Renowned theatre directors and producers, thespians, filmmakers, critics, arts and culture promoters, art afficionadoes, and several other dignitaries, including Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, who was the lead keynote speaker; NANTAP president, Mr. Israel Eboh fta; Managing Director, Leadway Assurance Co. Ltd. Gbenga Lesi; Ngozi Obigwe-Kunuji; Mr. Abodunrin Roberts; award winning filmmaker and writer, Femi Odugbemi; publisher, journalist, art and culture advocate, and the Secretary General of Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), Toyin Akinosho; veteran actress, Joke Silva; Interim Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of NANTAP, DT Steph Ogundele; the Group Managing Director of Royal Roots and former president of NANTAP, Greg Odutayo; former president of NANTAP, Peter Tade Adekunle; celebrated theatre director and playwright, Makinde Adeniran; celebrated actor, Sam Uche Anyamele, who was the compere, and other key stakeholders were in attendance. It was indeed, a dynamic discourse on the challenges and future of live theatre in Nigeria. Through their animated discussions, they shed light on the need for innovation, collaboration, capacity building and understanding the workings of “the components that make the creative economy one of the largest growing global economies.” Ms. Obigwe-Kunuji and Mr. Roberts presented papers on the theme. The engaging and thought-provoking plenary session provided a platform for profound insights. It was truly inspiring to witness the collective wisdom and passion of these accomplished individuals, who shared their personal experiences and offered valuable perspectives to the issues. In his address, NANTAP, Israel Eboh, urged practitioners to make theatre a creative business and stop what he called “creative exhibitionism”. He underscored the need for practitioners to take part in the creative economy, stressing that, “we must reinvent ourselves and be willing to collaborate. We must understand the business of risk sharing and mitigation. “We must be engaged in constant capacity building and understanding the workings of the many components that make the creative economy one of the largest growing global economies.” Reminiscing on the early days when NANTAP started, Joke Silva noted that it has withstood the test of time. According to her, “it has stayed as the motherboard. I pray it continues to be the motherboard and as the nature of a mother, to bring everybody together. And to be one of the organisations the government can speak to.” Speaking on the theme of the celebration, she noted, “Creative economy means a lot of structures. And when we talk of creative economy, because of the kind of person I am, I want to speak through the area I am in: theatre and film.” Highlight of the event also included a performance by Yinka Davies. Significantly, Mr. Anyamele ensured that there was no dull moment as he compered the event with characteristic finesse.

Abati tackles govt

From Blue Pictures at Onikan, the celebration continued at the historic and vibrant Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos, where the Lagos State Chapter of NANTAP, feted guests and practitioners to another intellectual discourse on the theme “Unbundling Nigeria’s Creative Economy: Rebuilding Theatre Culture for a Sustainable Future”, spiced with thrilling theatrical performances. At the event, organised by the Lagos Chapter of NANTAP, renowned journalist and television anchor and newspaper columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati, expressed concerns over the conditions of the National Theatre and other art and culture centres in Nigeria. He lamented the loss of the National Theatre’s former glory, despite government efforts to renovate and restore it, noting that, “some parts of the theatre have been turned to beer parlor. The trees are no longer there. What is happening at the national theatre, is that transformation?” Drawing from his own experience in the theatre community, Dr. Abati emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage. He noted that the right to cultural identity is enshrined in the constitution and called for a centralised approach to support the arts, culture, and creative industries. Abati also noted that the theme of this year’s World Theatre Day, “Unbundling Nigeria’s Creative Economy for A Sustainable Future,” underscored the need for government support in creating a sustainable economy for artists. He urged the government to adopt a more positive attitude towards the sector to achieve this goal saying, “The right to cultural identity is a legitimate constitutional right and theatre is an important part of the heritage that we all share. That is why we have National Galleries, National Museums, and monuments.” The event brought together notable thespians, members of NANTAP and other stakeholders in the arts and culture sector. Attendees enjoyed The World Theatre Day event served as a platform for reflection and celebration of Nigeria’s rich theatrical tradition. The event was not all about speeches, as there rich theatrical performances including music, dance, and the stage presentation of ‘Yoruba Romance’, a play written by Tyrone Terrence and directed by Kenneth Uphopho fta. The three-cast play humorously addressed the challenges of inter-tribal marriage, celebrated the uniqueness of each Nigerian tribe, and explored the challenges of singlehood. As with the plenary at Blue Pictures Cinema, City Mall, Onikan, Mr. Anyamele, who was also the compere at Freedom Park, ensured that there was no dull moment.