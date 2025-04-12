WTD: NANTAP, National Theatre Roll Out The Drums, Celebrating The Power Of Theatre

Share

As practitioners call for opening of the cultural edifice

On Thursday March 27, the vibrant pulse of the arts took centre stage in an unforgettable celebration of this year’s edition of World Theatre Day (WTD), organised by the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) in collaboration with the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Since 1962 World Theatre Day has been celebrated by ITI Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organisations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world on the 27th of March. This day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form “theatre”, and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

An electrifying atmosphere enveloped the Queen Amina Garden, National Theatre, venue of the event, where the echoes of applause and laughter intermingled to honour the transformative power of theatre and performance arts, amid calls for the opening of the renovated National Theatre.

Dignitaries at event include the General Manager of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele; Executive Director/CEO National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Husseini Shaibu; NANTAP president, Mr. Adeniran Makinde fta, Chairman, NANTAP Lagos State, Titilayo O. Akinmoyo-Kaaku fta; past presidents of NANTAP, Israel Eboh fta; Greg Odutayo fta; Peter Tade Adekunle; management staff of National Theatre.

Also, the event attracted scores of theatre practitioners, scholars, culture advocates, arts aficionados and students from various tertiary institutions in the country, including Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Oto/Ijanikin, eager to partake in a celebration that promised not only entertainment but also a reaffirmation of the commitment to elevate the theatre sector.

As attendees trickled into the National Theatre, they were greeted by colourful displays heralding the rich diversity of cultural expressions that define the world of performance.

Between performances, the stage was graced by notable speakers, including the General Manager of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele, who delivered an inspiring address. She commended NANTAP for their efforts at repositioning the sector, while also emphasising the importance of collaboration between institutions and artistes. She also underscored the need to open the National Theatre so that artistes can have access to it for their productions, noting that “theatre is an essential part of our cultural identity—it has the power to educate, entertain, and inspire change.”

Speaking with New Telegraph, Mrs. Akerele reaffirm the commitment of the National Theatre to partnering with NANTAP to reposition the sector and create opportunities for artistes.

“One thing is that this is a very important time for practitioners to gather and celebrate what we’re doing, who we are, where we’re going, what we’ve done. So it’s a very important day. Today was an event hosted by NANTAP in partnership with National Theatre.

“I’m always very happy to celebrate this momentous day. It’s very important we recognise it,” she said.

“NANTAP members are our brothers; we cannot separate. So we’re always collaborating with them. We have a new president on board now, we work very closely together, we speak very often. So, we’re looking to what we can do. We can do great things, bigger things, it’s a very exciting time. I know under his tenureship, we’ll do great things.”

On the imperative of culture to national development, Akerele said: “We have a very rich culture. I think this occasions allow us to really bring it out. Sometimes we don’t value what we have. But I think through practitioners, through the National Troupe, through National Theatre, through this space, which will very soon open up, we will be able to showcase more of our culture. Culture is everything. Nigeria has a rich cultural heritage. That’s a part of our society. So we must have all these times to showcase our culture.”

Earlier in his address, NANTAP President, Mr. Makinde Adeniran fta., called for the opening of the National Theatre.

“I believe I’ve written so much. The chairman mentioned it in her speech that we are here celebrating here while the National Theatre, which is a symbol of our cultural identity, remain locked. It is a form of protest for us. Let them take our pictures, let them take our speeches, let them take our joy, where we shared time with the GM, where we talked with her. I sympathize with you, madam GM, and your workers,” he said.

“My view, is that place needs to be opened. If there’s any other matter, we can sit on a round-table and talk about it, find a way. After all, we are all looking at a country, a future that is great for incoming generations. We just need to understand that.

“It’s the World Theatre Day. It’s a day where we put all our sorrows behind. It’s a day that we look forward, that we all come together, no matter our differences, we just need to come together, agree, make our associations better, make our profession better, and ability to help the government to understand the profession better.

Also, earlier in her address, Akinmoyo-Kaaku fta, noted that the World Theatre Day is a day set aside to celebrate the practice and to reflect. She noted that theatre practitioners are facing so much, stressing, however, that “our craft and voice can give hope to a grieving Nation.

“Our Executive Council came in with great hopes to further empower members, increase membership, have ground breaking activities, position the Chapter and invariably NANTAP and also collaborate with others to increase our lot and this reflects in this year theme: ‘Theatre as a Beacon of Hope and National Rebirth’.

“As Practitioners we are facing so much but we know that our craft is the solution to Nation building. Our craft and voice can give hope to a grieving Nation. It will also help to birth a greater National. The tools are in our hands we just need to channel it well,” she said.

“In this regard we are putting out craft to the test and are grateful to God that our efforts are beginning to pay off and soon the Chapter will begin to be that beacon of hope with it’s cooperative project which will start off with a radio and TV program.

“Our collaborative efforts will also strengthen with Institutions in Lagos offering Theatre and Media Arts to prepare the students for the industry, the Association and the Nation at large.”

Highlights of the event include performances by students Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Theatre Arts departments, and special performance by the acclaimed National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN), titled ‘ART (Unity)’, thought-provoking performance blends drama, dance, music, and visual art into a seamless narrative, revealing the interdependence of all creative expressions.

In a world where artistic disciplines often stand divided—each vying for supremacy—ART (Unity) emerges as a theatrical masterpiece that dissolves these barriers. At the heart of the performance is a symbolic struggle: drama asserts its storytelling prowess, dance claims the language of movement, music insists on its emotional depth, and visual art argues for its timeless impact. Yet, as tensions rise, the realization dawns—art is not a battleground but a symphony, where each form enriches the other.

Through evocative performances, striking imagery, and harmonious collaboration, ‘ART (Unity)’ becomes a powerful advocacy for peace, understanding, and collective expression in the global artistic community. It is a call to embrace the unity within diversity, celebrating the boundless possibilities that emerge when art comes together as one.

