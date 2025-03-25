WTD: Bauchi Detects 13,908 TB Cases, Registers 12,092 Drug-Susceptible Cases In 2024

Share

The Bauchi State Government yesterday said it detected 13,908 drug-susceptible tuberculosis (TB) cases and registered 12,092 cases for treatment last year, compared to 9,332 in 2023.

The Commissioner for Health Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam said this during the 2025 World TB Day commemoration in Bauchi. He said with an estimated TB target of 18,696 in 2024, Bauchi achieved a 65 per cent performance in TB case notification.

He said out of the 9,069 new TB cases detected and registered for treatment in 2024, about 8,989 were successfully treated, thereby achieving a 99.1 per cent Treatment Success Rate (TSR) at the end of 2024.

Dambam, represented by the Director Public Health Dr Suleiman Ningi, said:

In Bauchi State, there are currently 800 free TB treatment centers, 131 AFB Centers and 18 Gene-Xpert, 12 Truenat and 9 TB Lamp machines which are the latest machines that is use in the diagnosis of both the drug sensitive TB bacteria and the Drug-resistant strain of the bacteria that course Multi-drug resistant (MDR-TB) form of TB.”

