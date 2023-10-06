WTD: Abiodun Employs 3000 Teachers, Presents Houses, Cash to Teachers, Schools

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has approved the immediate employment of 1000 Ogun Teach Interns to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day. The gesture is meant to improve the pupil-teacher ratio and to fill the existing vacancies in public schools.

The governor also approved the engagement of 2,000 new OGUNTEACh applicants to the already engaged 2000 interns as well as a bungalow and cash prizes to teachers who did the State proud in the course of discharging their duties.

Abiodun disclosed this at the year 2023 World Teachers’ Day celebration with the theme: “The Teachers We Need for Education We Want; the Global Imperative to Reverse Teachers Shortage,” held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said the appointment of the new teachers takes immediate effect, adding that the administration is doing everything possible to improve the lots of teachers.

He said: “It is my great joy to announce to you that Ogun State will be having an education summit soonest, for cross-fertilizing ideas by critical stakeholders in the sector, to proffer workable solutions to how to improve our and institutionalize the desired excellence in all our schools in line with the dreams of our founding fathers.

“To complement this initiative, we will be inaugurating an education trust fund to fund education infrastructure across the various levels. Also, a special committee on the rehabilitation of public schools to complement SUBEB’s interventions will be inaugurated soon.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s high premium on the welfare and wellbeing of teachers just as it continues to prioritise education to be in the first line charge in expenditure for the state and in all the local governments to bridge the gap of deficit in the sector.