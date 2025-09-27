WTD 2025: UN Tourism Tasks Countries, Operators To Reflect On Impact Of Sector

…As Guterres says, tourism is a powerful driver of transformation

As countries across the world mark World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025 on Saturday, September 27, the UN Tourism Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, has tasked nations and operators in the sector to reflect on the impact of tourism on societies and the planet.

This is as he noted that ‘‘We can transform tourism into a tool for empowerment, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.

This is as the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, in his message to the world, charged everyone to focus on tourism because it is a powerful tool for transformation, empowerment, cultural preservation and environmental protection.

While nations across the world are celebrating the day with different activities, delegations of the Member–States of UN Tourism and other key stakeholders are gathered in Melake, Malaysia, to commemorate the day, under the theme, Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.

September 27 is set aside yearly to draw attention to the vital importance and pivotal role that tourism plays as a catalyst for positive change, resilience, and sustainable development worldwide.

WTD was first celebrated on September 27, 1980, following a motion moved by a Nigerian, late Ignatius Atigba, in 1979, to set apart the day, which also commemorated the adoption of the UN Tourism status, to draw global attention to the economic importance of tourism.

Pololikashvili noted; We must look beyond numbers and reflect on how our sector impacts our societies and on our planet. Sustainable transformation through tourism is only possible if we embrace new ideas and listen to new voices.

‘‘That means reshaping business practices and investing in the right values and not just profits, but it means a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. It means investing in education, jobs and training of young talents.

‘‘That way, we can be sure that the changes that we make today will last for generations to come. On this global day, we celebrate Tourism’s ability to drive growth and provide opportunities for all, and we do so mindful of our responsibilities to ensure that growth and change are broad and sustainable.’’

He further disclosed, “World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka has shown the world that tourism can be a force for good when guided by sustainability and inclusivity. By working together, we can transform tourism into a tool for empowerment, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.”

While in his goodwill message, the UN Secretary General said, “Tourism is a powerful driver of transformation. It creates jobs, fuels local economies, and builds bridges across cultures. Yet, it must be sustainable to protect the very places and communities it celebrates. Let’s harness tourism as a force for resilience, sustainability, and shared progress.’’

Guterres’ message reads in part; ‘‘it creates jobs, fuels local economies, supports infrastructure and contributes to development far beyond GDP.

‘‘Tourism strengthens bonds between people and places. It builds bridges across cultures, preserves traditions and restores cultural heritage. It reminds us of our shared humanity – and the richness of diversity.

Yet tourism can also damage the very places and communities it celebrates.

‘‘As the world faces climate breakdown and rising inequalities, we need bold, urgent, and sustainable action that puts people and planet first.

‘‘This year’s theme – “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” – calls us to action.

‘‘That means investing in education and skills, especially for women, youth, and marginalised communities; supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises; and advancing climate action by reducing emissions across the tourism sector, conserving biodiversity, and protecting fragile ecosystems.’’

Today, and every day, let’s harness the power of tourism as a force for transformation, resilience, sustainability, and shared progress for all.

In Nigeria, the Day is being marked across different cities and localities by stakeholders and the government, with different activities outlined. In Lagos, the State government, led by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Token Awoyinka–Benson, in conjunction with the private sector, led by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private operators in tourism, has gathered in Tarkwa Bay to celebrate the day.