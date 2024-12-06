WTA Awards 2024: The Envoy Hotel celebrates win as Nigeria’s leading boutique hotel

Share

It is celebration time as The Envoy Hotel Abuja celebrates its emergence as Nigeria’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the recently concluded World Travel Awards 2024, Africa.

The Envoy Hotel Abuja, which is located in the heart of Nigeria’s City of Unity, Abuja, is winning the award in the category for the second time in a roll as it won the award last year as well.

Nestled within the business hub on Diplomatic Drive, The Envoy Hotel, managed by Silk Road Hospitality, one of Nigeria’s independent hotel chains, is where diplomats, businessmen and world leaders converge.

It is also one of the most sought after by leisure seekers and event planners as it is a perfect home for MICE. For the General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, it is an honour to be once again recognised, noting that the award places a lot of responsibilities on the shoulders of the hotel managers, stressing the need for consistency and improvement on its facilities and offerings.

This is as he said, ‘‘as to whom is given, much more is expected, we reiterate our position and creed to always deliver on our mission statement and core values which are stimulated by our resolve to always treat our guests as royalty.

‘‘We wish to express our warm gratitude to all our guests, clients, and social media followers for believing in us by casting their votes in our favour.

