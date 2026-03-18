WT20i: South Africa, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Rwanda Hit Nigeria Today

Teams expected to compete at the fifth edition of the Nigeria Women’s Invitational WT20i will begin arriving in the country today ahead of the tournament scheduled to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

Participating teams, including South Africa, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda, are expected in Lagos today, with tomorrow set aside for the captain’s shoot and official practice sessions.

The tournament will begin properly on Friday with an opening match between Ghana and Rwanda.

Speaking ahead of the competition, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, described the participation of South Africa as a strong indication of the growing reputation of Nigerian cricket on the global stage.

Akpata noted that the involvement of the South Africans, who will feature their Under-19 women’s team, reflects increasing international confidence in the tournament and the country’s cricket development efforts.