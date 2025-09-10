Joining the global community to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has reminded Nigerians that they matter.

The Ministry calls for renewed action to safeguard lives and reduce stigma around mental health illness in Nigeria, in a statement issued on X handle.

The statement reads, “Hey, Nigeria… surprise surprise: we actually care about your mental health more than you think.

“Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay2025, and while we can’t give you free jollof therapy or a hug through this screen, we can remind you of this: your life matters, and hope is real.”

In the post, it noted that the National Mental Health Policy has made mental health care a priority, stating that the Mental Health Act signed in 2023 has improved rights, services and protections for people living with mental health conditions.

The Ministry said, “Efforts are underway to expand mental health awareness campaigns and crisis support services nationwide.”

In addition, the Ministry encouraged Nigerians to check on one another, stressing the role of communities, spiritual leaders, and families in curbing stigmatisation and preventing suicide.

It said, “In Nigeria, thousands of lives are lost annually, yet many cases go unreported due to stigma.”

World Suicide Prevention Day, in partnership with WHO and the World Federation for Mental Health, was formed to create awareness about suicide and how to prevent it.

Its theme for 2025, titled “Creating Hope Through Action,” amplifies the power of small, meaningful acts to inspire hope and save lives.