WSJ Bestselling Author, Loran Nordgren, Endorses Peterside’s ‘Leading In A Storm’

Loran Nordgren, a distinguished professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a Wall Street Journal bestselling co-author of The Human Element: Overcoming the Resistance That Awaits New Ideas (a Thinkers50 Best Management Book of 2022), the founder of Aerocept, a leading behavioural design agency, and a Poets & Quants’ Best 40 Under 40’Outstanding Business School Professor, has endorsed Dakuku Peterside’s Leading in a Storm, calling it ‘a must-read for any leader who wants to navigate the storms on the horizon.’

‘In technology, politics, and the environment, we are undeniably living through times of disruption and upheaval,’ Nordgren said. ‘This moment calls for leaders who have the skills and strategies to navigate a crisis.

Based on both research and years of practical experience, this book provides a timely blueprint for those critical moments—a must-read for any leader who wants to successfully navigate the storms ahead.’

Prof. Nordgren is recognised as one of the world’s leading psychologists and a recipient of the De Finnett Prize from the European Association for Decision Makers. His positive evaluation of Dr. Dakuku’s work represents a clear endorsement of global significance.

Leading in a Storm, a practical book on crisis leadership, which delves into strategies for navigating uncertainty, decision-making in high-pressure situations, and maintaining team morale, was earlier praised by Harvard Kennedy School’s Hugh O’Doherty, who described it as an indispensable resource for leaders facing uncertainty and upheaval.