WSICE 2025 Kicks Off With Call For Participation In WS@91 Essay Competition, Youth Talent Showcase

The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) has announced the commencement of activities for its 2025 edition, marking the 16th year of this globally acclaimed cultural and educational initiative.

This year’s theme, “Decolonisation of Nigerian Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership”, continues WSICE’s mission of nurturing young minds through intellectual inquiry, creative expression, and national dialogue.

The 2025 edition will also commemorate the 91st birthday of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, with special events scheduled to take place on July 13, 2025, at his Ijegba Forest residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Highlights of WSICE 2025 include Essay Competition on the topic “Decolonisation of Nigerian Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership”, Youth Talent Showcase – “Do Your Own Thing” (DYOT), Honouring WS@91 Winner, and Female Talking Drummers Showcase.

Essay Competition

Secondary school students across Nigeria are invited to submit original essays on the theme.

According to a statement by the organisers, 91 finalists will be selected to participate in the main celebration in Abeokuta. Entries must be submitted by June 17, 2025, along with a passport photograph and completed participation form.

Forms are available online and through the Ogun State Ministry of Education. Youth Talent Showcase – “Do Your Own Thing” (DYOT):

Four selected schools will each present 25 students showcasing creative performances in music, dance, drama, spoken word, and indigenous art forms. Honouring WS@90 Winner: WSICE 2025 will feature and host the winner of the 2024 WS@90 Essay Competition.

Female Talking Drummers Showcase

A special highlight celebrating female student drummers through a traditional Talking Drums performance.

“As in previous years, transportation and refreshments will be provided for all selected participants and accompanying teachers.

WSICE 2025 is produced by Zmirage Multimedia Company in partnership with national and international cultural institutions.

The initiative continues to inspire and empower young Nigerians to take an active role in nation-building, leadership development, and decolonial discourse.

