WSD: Participants Mull Healthier Soils For Food Sovereignty, Climate Resilience

The International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), through its Soil Values programme funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Nigerian Institute of Soil Science, launched the activities marking World Soil Day 2025 in Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s edition, “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities” , was celebrated in the presence of the Minister of State for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi , as well as numerous other agricultural sector stakeholders.

In his address, titled “Soil as the Foundation for Food Sovereignty and Climate Resilience”, the Minister emphasized that soil health constitutes an essential basis for achieving food sovereignty and climate resilience in Nigeria.

He recalled that World Soil Day is a global event that highlights the importance of soils in ensuring food sovereignty, climate resilience, and improving livelihoods.

The minister stated that soil is the backbone of the agricultural sector , providing 95% of our food and 15 of the 18 essential elements required for plant growth (un.org; fao.org).