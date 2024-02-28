WSCIJ Report pushes for more female presence in newsrooms, leadership positions

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) early this month, launched a report, which revealed the shocking gender disparity in newsrooms in Nigeria, demanding intentional bridging of these gaps. The report, tagged: “Who leads the newsrooms and news? A report on women’s representation newsrooms and news leadership in Nigeria,” brings to the fore, the reality of the ongoing conversations across the globe on issues relating to gender disparity in the media industry. The report presents findings from a study that examined the extent of gender representation in newsrooms and news leadership roles across various Nigerian media organisations.

Study

The study was carried out with funding support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, under the Report Women! News and Newsroom Engagement project as a tool of engagement with the staff and management of media houses. An excerpt of the report states thus: “The study revealed that women’s representations in media leadership are low across the four media genres. Women accounted for 25.7% of leadership positions, while men dominated with 74.3%. Print and online platforms exhibited the lowest representation of women at 4.6% and 5.5% respectively, while radio and television showed slightly better representation at 9.2% and 6.5% respectively “Geographically, the Southwest and North-Central had the most women in leadership positions, but they ranked lowest in percentage representation. The Northwest and South-South led in gender-balanced leadership with 31.2% and 28.5% representation respectively.”

Inadequate representation

Similarly, in terms of news representation, the study discovered that women were inadequately represented. Only 24% of anchors and authors were women, with men making up 76%. Men also dominated as expert resource persons or guests, comprising 87.9%, while women constituted just 12.1%. Furthermore, only 7.1% of news focused on women, while 92.9% covered other angles. According to the WSCIJ: “To foster a more diverse and equitable media landscape, proactive measures are needed to enhance gender inclusivity and empower women within the industry.” The Director of Daily Trust Foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, who reviewed the 90-page research document, opined that it provided evidence of the lop-sidedness in the media industry, stressing that “it holds a mirror to the face of media owners, media executives, and newsroom leaders, showing an error that needs to be corrected and mistake of gender imbalance in the news business. A mistake because there are no gender norms in the media business. Nowhere are we told what roles are reserved for men or women in the media business, unlike in other areas in our cultural experiences.” Speaking on the way forward to the concerns raised in the report, Abbah stated: “The research has made several recommendations, which are relevant. It’s a call on media organisations to be deliberate in ensuring that more women are given leadership roles in the newsroom, and more female newsmakers are sourced and featured in the news. Other recommendations are to implement gender parity policies, improve representation of women in news reporting, increase female expert sources, promote gender-sensitive reporting and engage stakeholders.”

Lopsidedness

Abbah also recommended that qualitative research should be conducted to explore why the numbers are lopsided, without which, it might be difficult to solve the problem of gender imbalance in the newsroom. He added: “For instance, it is good to know the following – How did the 32% in leadership positions in the media climb the ladder up? What can other women and media organisations learn from them? Why do boards of media organisations appoint more males than females to leadership positions? Why do editors feature more male newsmakers than female newsmakers in their publications? “What kinds of training must women be exposed to qualify for leadership positions in the newsroom? How do pressures for the roles women play in their homes affect their growth prospects in the newsroom? “Some of these questions could be answered through other research methods, separate from numerical data. Interviews and focus group discussions could bring out a lot more information that could complement the outcome of this research, to change the imbalance in female representation in the newsroom.” He urged the WSCIJ to circulate the report as widely as possible to media organisations. “Like every other kind of advocacy, the struggle for gender equity in the newsroom should not end with one activity; there must be multiple activities on diverse fronts until the change for equity becomes irresistible,” Abbah emphasised.

Collecting data

The Deputy Editor of The Eagle Online, Ms Juliana Francis, a member of the team of journalists and media managers who collected data on the gender composition of the board and management of 111 media organisations that gave birth to the report, said she was proud to be part of it, despite challenges encountered while gathering the data. She opined that the very detailed report was designed to push for an increased representation of women in news coverage and newsroom leadership. She further said: “This report is a reality of what many of us have been debating for years now, the under-presentation of women, not just in our newsrooms, but leadership positions. This report can now be used to engage the leadership of media organisations, pushing for an increase in the representation of women in news coverage and newsroom leadership. “The report and data therein can be used to enrich and validate stories on gender disparity in our newsrooms. More women in leadership positions will encourage other female reporters to aspire to excel, rather than many feeling that no matter how hard they work or do not work, they’ll never go beyond reporters and presenters.” She also urged women to speak out against erroneous beliefs that hinder women’s promotions to leadership positions, which is that women are difficult and tiresome as bosses. Another erroneous belief being perpetrated is that most women do not like speaking to journalists, let alone as expert sources. “Leadership positions should not be seen or perceived as exclusively reserved for the boy’s club,” said Francis. The Executive Director of Media Career Development Network, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, reacting to arguments that there are not enough women in the newsrooms and management positions because of the job demand, especially working late hours, said technology has taken care of mundane excuses. He said: “We need to begin to see how we can demystify newsroom work and leverage technology. During COVID-19, many newsrooms ran their newsrooms without being in the newsroom. If we make use of what technology makes possible, we’ll realise that it’s not about being present in the newsroom, but being able to deliver.” Otufodunrin, who lectures at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Ogba, Lagos State, said that many female students studying mass communication do not have the intention of becoming journalists. He recalled that a manager of a radio station told him that when their organisation conducted an interview recently, it was discovered that many ladies applied to be broadcasters, thinking in terms of being On Air Personalities (OAP), not thinking of news writing or editing.

Report

The Executive Director of WSCIJ, Mrs. Motunrayo Alaka explained that the report, ‘Who leads the newsrooms and news? A report on women’s representation in newsrooms and news leadership in Nigeria’ is the fifth done by the Centre on issues relating to gender. Her words: “This is our fifth report on this issue. Aside from monitoring, we’ve done a report checking the status of leadership in the newsroom in 2017. We went ahead to do reports on policies and practices in the newsroom, which showed us a major issue why women cannot stay as leaders in the newsroom.”

Background

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is a not-forprofit, non-governmental organisation with social justice programmes aimed at exposing corruption, regulatory failures and human rights abuses with the tool of investigative journalism. The initiative started in 2005 under the name Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award (WSIRA). It operated as an award-giving organisation till 2008 when it took on the name Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ). The change in name became necessary to reflect the intention of the coordinators to embrace a more robust line of activities; such that they have greater capacity for engendering the appropriate values of investigative journalism in the Nigerian media environment.

Mission

To use the tools of investigative and accountability journalism for exposing corruption, regulatory failures and human right violation through capacity development, rewarding best practices, knowledge creation, research, and advocacy and collaboration with key stakeholders.

Values

Integrity – being honest and having strong moral principles (not being perfect); Collaboration – working with actors and players in the media space to achieve more; and Excellence – quality of being outstanding or extremely good.

Vision

A just, inclusive, transparent and accountable Nigeria stimulated by an ethical and sustainable media.

Strategy

The WSCIJ carries out its intervention through trainings, outreaches and resource development.