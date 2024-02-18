WSCIJ Pushes For More Female Presence In Newsroom Leadership Positions

A new report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has revealed a low representation of women in media leadership across the four media genres.

The report which focuses on women’s representation in newsrooms and news leadership in Nigeria showed that women accounted for 25.7 per cent of leadership positions, while men dominated with 74.3 per cent from a survey of 111 media organisations in the country.

The report titled: ‘Who Leads the Newsroom and News,’ was launched virtually over the weekend and carried out with funding support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Executive Director of WSCIJ, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, said that the latest report is the fifth done by the Centre on issues relating to gender.

Alaka said: “This is our fifth report on this issue. Aside from monitoring, we’ve done a report checking the status of leadership in the newsroom in 2017. We went ahead to do reports on policies and practices in the newsroom, which showed us a major issue why women cannot stay as leaders in the newsroom.”

According to her, these reports have been used to engage media leaders, especially under WSCIJ’s House-To-House, which entails going to media houses with the reports. She revealed that the current report will also be taken to media houses, not just on the reality of disparity in the reportage of women and girls issues, but on the realities of what beats they cover.

Reviewing the 90-page report, the Director of the Daily Trust Foundation, Theophilus Abbah, said the print and online platforms exhibited the lowest representation of women at 4.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively, while radio and television had 9.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.

“It holds a mirror to the face of media owners, media executives, and newsroom leaders, showing an error that needs to be corrected and a mistake of gender imbalance in the news business, a mistake because there are no gender norms in the media business.

“Nowhere are we told what roles are reserved for men or women in the media business, unlike in other areas in our cultural experiences.”

Speaking on the way forward to the concerns raised in the report, Abbah said: “The research has made several recommendations and it’s a call on media organisations to be deliberate in ensuring that more women are given leadership roles in the newsroom and more female newsmakers are sourced and featured in the news.

“Other recommendations are to implement gender parity policies, improve the representation of women in news reporting, increase female expert sources, promote gender-sensitive reporting, and engage stakeholders.”

Abbah also recommended that qualitative research should be conducted to explore why the numbers are lopsided, without which, it might be difficult to solve the problem of gender imbalance in the newsroom.

“For instance, it is good to know the following, how did the 32 per cent in leadership positions in the media climb the ladder up? What can other women and media organizations learn from them? Why do boards of media organisations appoint more males than females to leadership positions? Why do editors feature more male newsmakers than female newsmakers in their publications?

“What kinds of training must women be exposed to qualify for leadership positions in the newsroom? How do pressures for the roles women play in their homes affect their growth prospects in the newsroom?

“Some of these questions could be answered through other research methods, separate from numerical data. Interviews and focus group discussions could bring out a lot more information that could complement the outcome of this research, to change the imbalance in female representation in the newsroom.”