WS@91: Excitement As Winners Emerge In WSice Reading, Essay Writing Competitions, Others

Tony Okuyeme

Amid palpable excitement against the backdrop of a rich colourful showcase of talent, creativity and culture, winners of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange, Nigeria (WSICE) 2025, essay writing competition were unveiled at the historic Ijegba Forest Theatre, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Also unveiled were winners of the Debate, Reading, Ewi (chant), Spoken Word and Dance Drama performances, as well as Visual Art/Painting categories. Of the competitions.

In the Essay Writing category, the first position was won by

Ganiu Zainab, a student of Iko Gateway Grammar School (Senior), Idiroko, Ipokia, Ogun State; while the second position was won by Sanni Badirat of Iko Gateway Grammar School (Senior), Idiroko, Ipokia, Ogun State; and Omoregie Osagiede of Honeyland College, Lagos emerged third place winner.

In the Debate category, Oloyede Success Oluwasegunfunmi of Baptist Boys High School, Oke Saje, Ogun State (first position); Nathaniel Godspower Ifeoluwa –

Agbede Junior Grammar School (second position); Abiodun Adebisi Esther – CMS Girls Senior Grammar School (third position); while in the Reading category, the first position was won by Adeyemo Oluwadarasimi – Vine Crest College, Iperu Remo, Ogun State; Craig Morewaoluwa – The Ambassador’s College, Ota, Ogun State (Second Position); Oluwehinmi Oluwatayo Sonia – The Ambassador’s College, Ota, Ogun State (Third Position).

Also on the winners list include: Munirudeen Yaasar Kehinde –

De-Dames College, Kemta, Ogun State, who won the first position

In the “Ewi” category; Bello Aishat –

Defenders’ Model College (Second Position); Yusuf Mysha – Ahmadiyya Science College, Illaro (Third Position).

The Spoken Word category has Adoga Sarah – The Ambassador’s College, Ota, Ogun State, as first position winner; Nathaniel Godspower Ifeoluwa –

Agbede Junior Grammar School (Second Position); and Doghor Efetobore Jeremy – The Ambassador’s College, Ota, Ogun State (Third Position); While the prizes for the Dance Drama category were won by Lisabi Grammar School (First Position), and Baptist Girls’ College, Idi Aba, Ogun State (Second Position).

In the Visual Art/Painting competition, the first position was won by Emmanuel Okedare –

Defenders’ Model College; Odunjo Temilade – Adedokun International Schools (Second Position); and Agunbole Jeremiah – Tosros Brilliant College, Amolaso, Ogun State (Third Position).

The results were announced at the 2025 edition of the WSICE, held penultimate Sunday in Abeokuta, to celebrate the 91st birthday of Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The grand celebration of Soyinka@91, which also marked the 16th anniversary of WSICE, continuing its legacy as a vital platform for cultural dialogue, artistic innovation, and intellectual engagement, inspired by the enduring influence of Nobel Professor Wole Soyinka, was, as expected, a brilliant and colourful showcase that featured performances, poetry recitals, reading, debate and exhibitions, and live music.

In attendance at the event included veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, popularly known as TK, and renowned Nigerian former professional footballer, Segun Odegbami, both of whom spoke at the event. They commended the students for their performances and encouraged them to be focused and work hard. Also in attendance include the Vice Chancellor of Ojaja University, Prof. Jeleel O. Ojuade.

From its inaugural edition in 2010—marking Soyinka’s 76th birthday—WSICE has grown into a globally respected platform where art, advocacy, and African identity converge.

The overarching theme for the 2025 edition is “Decolonisation of African Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership,” and invites participants to interrogate post-colonial realities while envisioning new pathways for African futures. It unfolded across two continents—Nigeria and the United Kingdom—with landmark events on Sunday, July 13 in Abeokuta, and July 24–25 in London.

In its 16th year, the annual WSICE essay competition has garnered over 10,000 essays written by students, mostly the Senior Secondary Students (SSS) cadre in the 12-17 age range. It has also conferred over 90 prizes on winners in at least 23 states of Nigeria and 30 winners from five linguistic zones worldwide. The essay competition is dedicated to youth, and children, emphasising the importance of nurturing cultural understanding and appreciation from a young age.