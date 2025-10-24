Wrong Response To Peaceful Protests In Nigeria

The right to the people’s protests that are informed by grievances against specific rules, policies and practices that run against the dictates of democracy are clearly enshrined in Article 21 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

It is a multilateral treaty that commits nations to respect the civil and political rights of individuals, including the right to life, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right to peaceful assembly.

And it is similarly strengthened by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution which states that: “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests”.

Sad to note, however, that five odd years after the infamous #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria which took place on October 20, 2020 at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, attacks by the police on young Nigerians during peaceful protests still go on with threats, intimidation and impunity by the powers that be.

It would be recalled that while Amnesty International stated that at least 12 protesters were killed during the shooting by armed soldiers, a day after the incident, on October 21, 2020 the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied reports of any loss of lives.

But he later admitted in an interview with a CNN journalist that “only two persons were killed”. Subsequently, during the #EndBadGovernance protests in parts of the country early in August, 2024 as many as seven people became victims according to media reports. That came about as clashes erupted between Nigerian security personnel and citizens on the first day of a weeklong nationwide protest against “bad governance” and high cost of living crisis.

According to newspaper reports, six people were killed in Minna, Niger state during an attempt to dislodge a roadblock which the protesters had installed. One person was killed and another critically wounded by stray bullets fired by police in Kano, where another set of protesters expressed their angst against the misery in the land. But there has been more to the mishandling of protests by the Nigerian police.

For instance, on Monday, October 20, 2025 civil rights activist, Omoyele Sowere alleged that security forces opened fire shortly after the #FreeNnamidiKanu protest he spearheaded began at the front of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Furthermore, he confirmed that some individuals were arrested during the incident, including Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer, who were allegedly beaten before being taken to the Nigeria Police Force FCT Command.

The source of concern is that the use of brute force is against the rule of law stipulating that: “No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those imposed in conformity with the law, and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, and public order.

“In fact, the National Human Rights Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (hereinafter referred to as the Commission), conscious of its mandate to promote, monitor, protect and enforce human rights of everyone in Nigeria in line with the national, regional and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria has enacted and is a party to.”

Further recognising that the freedom of association and peaceful assemblies are the cornerstones of civilised societies, through which citizens and groups participate in governance and democratic processes, promoting their viewpoints and protecting their legitimate interests has become a necessity to building and sustaining pro-people governance that would enhance their wellbeing.

As much as we encourage peaceful protests in line with the law, efforts should be made by the organisers to do away with fifth columnists and hoodlums that would want to infiltrate the protests to criminalise them.

Above all, those in government being protested against should always be sober in reflection to sift the message from the messengers, because their fundamental reasons for wielding political power is to serve the interests of the led majority of people and not their selfish interests and those of their cronies. Rather, they should be driven by the principles of leaving behind worthy legacies to be remembered for, because all said and done, power is transient.