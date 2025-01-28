Wrong Formation In Nigerian Army, Kidnap Attacks Coming, Primate Ayodele Warns COAS

Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede about an impending kidnap attack and a wrong formation in the Nigerian army.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele recalled that he had warned the COAS earlier before now and that he is reiterating the warning in order to avoid being attacked.

The prophet, who had said years ago that wanted terrorist, Bello Turji would be captured stated that the north-east terrorist would either surrender, be arrested, or be killed but more attacks are coming up against the Nigerian army.

Primate Ayodele applauded the army for being sophisticated but explained that it would be painful if Nigerians kept on losing fine officers to terrorist attacks because of inadequate preparation.

“Before all these attacks I have warned COAS to listen. I am saying this now so we won’t be attacked more. Bello Turji days are numbered of course but I want the army to prepare because terrorists will lay a siege against them.”

“I am seeing an attack on a colonel and a general with the aim of ending their lives ruthlessly which won’t be nice. There is a wrong formation in the army that needs to be reviewed urgently.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele revealed some of the next plans of the terrorists while commending the good works that have been done so far by the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Staff.

“Terrorist attacks will be extended to Narasawa, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Abuja and Kogi. Let the CDS and COAS brainstorm and strategize, it’s time to eliminate terrorists in the country.”

“They are both capable hands, they should not allow these terrorists to destroy their legacies and credibility”

”The ESN is also planning an attack in the South-East, it is a red alert because they want to abort a lot of people including an emir.”

