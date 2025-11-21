Wright: Some People Not Ready For Black ‘Superstar’ Like Bellingham

Former England striker, Ian Wright, does not think some people are “ready for a black superstar” following the media treatment of Jude Bellingham.

The Real Madrid midfielder has drawn criticism in some quarters following his reaction to being substituted during the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifying win against Albania last weekend.

Head coach, Thomas Tuchel, who apologised to Bellingham earlier this year for describing his on-field behaviour as “repulsive”, said he would review the midfielder’s reaction.

Bellingham shone as England finished runners-up at Euro 2024, but he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Tuchel, and there are question marks over his position in next summer’s World Cup squad.

But Wright believes the coverage of the 22-year-old – who made his international debut at 17 – is influenced by the colour of his skin and he “frightens certain people”.

“I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody that they [the media] can’t control,” said the Arsenal icon on The Overlap YouTube channel. “He’s showing people that I’m here, I’m black, I’m proud, I’m ready to go.”