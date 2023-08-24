Wrestling Legend, Terry Funk Is Dead

The 79-year-old hardcore wrestling star, Terry Funk, who set a new standard for cruelty in entertainment, has died.

The news of his death was confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Before his demise, Terry Funk moved to Amarillo, Texas on June 30, 1994, with his father, Sr., his brother, Dory Funk who was a professional wrestler too, and his family.

According to WWE, Terry began wrestling in the sixties as a tag team with his brother Dory Funk, Jr., following in their father’s footsteps.

For over 50 years, he has wrestled in rings all over the world feuding with everyone from Ric Flair to Mick Foley, and his extreme fighting style in promotions like ECW and IWA Japan.

He also competed in an infamous “King of the Death Match” tournament which earned him recognition as one of the most celebrated wrestlers of his generation.

He also made an impression in Hollywood, appearing as a bouncer in 1989’s Road House, starring Patrick Swayze, and as a wrestler in 1978’s Paradise Alley, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Following the news of his death, fellow WWE champion Foley paid tribute to the icon.

He said on Twitter, “Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,”.

“There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you”

However, at the time of the report, the cause of his death has not been given.