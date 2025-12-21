The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has taken strategic steps focused on zonal grassroots development by setting up committees that will reflect deeply and enact policies and strategies that would spur the development of wrestling from the zonal grassroots level.

The Federation made the strategic decision during its 2025 Board Meeting on Wednesday, 17th December, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Revealing the decision taken by the board to journalists shortly after the meeting, the president Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, opined that the move was borne out of the yearning and passion of everyone in the board to see that every region in the country experience grassroots impact of wrestling.

The NWF President highlighted that the Federation’s ambitions are beyond creditably challenging for honours and focusing solely on elite and international competitions, but rather prioritize building a sustainable ecosystem where talents are discovered and nurtured at the grassroots.

Adeniyi assured the various committees of the board’s full support in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, saying the current NWF leadership is passionate about the grassroots development of the sport.

“On our discussion, we deliberated extensively on governance issues and on that we we had to identify standing committees of the board that will help the board to translate some of the visions that we have into very concrete action and projected outcome”