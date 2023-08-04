Wrestling: A Culture Of Strength, Courage In Ehugbo

Igbo thinking

Igba Mgba which is Igbo wrestling competition, is one of the traditional sports festivals among the Igbo people that unites the entire Igbo race. Wrestling in Igbo land shows strength and courage even though strength alone cannot make one a good wrestler.

This means that for one to be a good wrestler, such a per- son must combine strength and courage with great skills to be able to defeat his opponent and make his community proud. This accounted why there are great wrestlers as Sanbeyas of Mgbom Ehugbo and Breeze of Ndibe Ehugbo in Afikpo ancient city, Ebonyi State who combined skills and courage with strength in the past to emerge champions and are still doing so today in the traditional sports championship.

Wrestling sports and all festivals in Igboland usually come during farming season or after farming season. The festivals are usually celebrated with agricultural calendar. In Ehugbo, Mgba festival is usually celebrated every two years with agricultural calendar during which communities with men endowed with wrestling skills are welcomed by their neigboours or other communities in the competition which is usually very thrilling and amazing, thereby uniting the people and preserving their cultures.

Sports festival

The sports festival in Ehugbo is as old as the people and has continued to serve as a unifying force, entertainment, display of strength, skills, courage and preservation of cultural heritage of the people over the years. It has afforded women and girls the opportunity to get married to men of their choices who have been winning the competition because girls and women always see men who win this traditional competition as strong and capable of taking care of them when they are married to them.

According to Dr. Bismarck Unya, a Lecturer in Michael Okpara University, Umudike, Abia State and a cultural expert in Ehugbo, all festivals and traditional sports in Igboland are linked to the Igbo agricultural calendar. “In the Igbo native philosophy, healthy competition is a way of life.

For instance, when a farmer distinguishes himself in yam cultivation in Ehugbo land, he becomes Ezeji or Okuji; when a young man emerges number one in Okwu Oha (communal mound making), he receives a prized gift of Isi Uba (fish head) while his peers will be looking at him with great admiration.

“Agricultural activities usually start from February to May. Around June when the rain becomes heavy and little or no farm work is done, wrestling becomes one of the sports that engages the entire community.

Will the man who emerged first during Okwu Oha also come first during Mgba? Both Okwu Oha and Mgba need strength, strategy and sustaining powers for one to be declared a winner, but the skills vary. Is it possible that a man who defeated his peers during Okwu Oha will still emerge a winner during Mgba?

Emergence of celebrities

“In the olden days, great wrestlers were great celebrities. You cannot contest any beautiful girl with them be- cause the young girl in question and her family want to identify with the strong who will always defend her at all time. “Wrestling confers honours and respect to the holders especially those without records of defeats.

If one starts his wrestling career from infant till he retires as an Ikpo without records of defeats, he is made to move round all the Isi Ogo Ehugbos with a glorious beans-sowing (Iku Azama) signifying his exit from wrestling contest without any re- cords of being flawed. It used to be a great celebration in those days. “Historically, Nkpoghoro community in Ehugbo is regarded as the originators of Mgba in Afikpo-Igbo cultural areas.

According to oral tradition, a certain man from Nkpoghoro went to farm. While in his farm, he heard great exciting noises from a distance. He cautiously went to the scene and watched great numbers of monkeys (Enwo) wrestling among themselves based on age variations. “The farmer was thrilled and loved what he saw, thus, he came back home and domesticated what he saw.

Mgba Ehugbo actually started as a family sports before it spread to other communities and nearby cultural areas,” he stated. He averred that wrestling as a traditional sports will continue to attract massive attention because of what it represents, adding that wrestling depicts and represents courage, valour and strength especially when faced with challenges that require physical combat.

Uniques features

Unya said every young man in Ehugbo is interested in wrestling and being on the stage for it because wrestling is a spirit and very appealing among the young and the old and offers instant fame and wealth to the winner. The lecturer disclosed that women participated in four different types of wrestling in Ehugbo and listed them as Mgba Akpukpa, Mgba Uzo Iyi, Igba Suba and Ocho.

“Having established that wrestling is for the strong and the bold, why is every young man in Ehugbo interested in wrestling and being on stage too? Two reasons account for the urge and the push towards the stage. “Firstly, Mgba is a spirit. The spirit finds expression among the Mgba Drummers (Nde Nkwa).

The melody that comes from the drumbeat is irresistible, thus, when the Nkwa Mgba beckons, even the weakest will answer the call. This is the reason why Ehugbo elders will say: “do not blame the defeated, blame the Nkwa that quickened him to action”.

Major highlights

“The second reason why Mgba is highly appealing among the young and the old is the instant fame and wealth Mgba offers the winner. A young man can appear in Ogo playground with no money. As soon as he brings somebody down, he is carried shoulder high in great excitement. “While he dances in celebration of his victory, spectators will have no option but to gift the wrestler.

Those who have watched and witnessed the instant fame and wealth that accompanied the warrior wrestler will reassure themselves that the next Eke day will not elude them. “Do women also participate in traditional wrestling? This particular question will lead us into investigating the different types of Mgba women engaged in the past in Ehugbo. “Women participated in four different types of Mgba in Ehugbo. These are Mgba Akpukpa, Mgba Uzo Iyi, Igba Suba and Ocho”.

Good omen

A resident of Egeburu in the ancient city, Egwu Eluu said he once emerged a champion when his village represented Ozzi community when he was very young. He described wrestling as a unifying force and called for its sustenance in the area. I was very small and that was in my primary school level when I represented my village in a wrestling competition. We defeated our opponent, the Ozziza people 3-2 that year.

It was very interesting. “I like wrestling because it is one of the festivals that binds Afikpo people together. Men, women, youths and the elderly like it and they usually come out each time there festival is held.

“This wrestling of a thing is not celebrated every time, it comes every two years and it usually comes at the end of farming season. We use is to rest, keep fit and entertain ourselves. It is one of the cultures we shouldn’t play with or discard”, Eluu who is now 36 years told New Telegraph.