WrestleMania: John Cena Set For Title Showdown

John Cena is set to headline his final WrestleMania in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Undisputed Championship bout against Cody Rhodes.

This follows a dramatic victory in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

The 16-time world champion forced long-time rival CM Punk to pass out in his signature STF submission hold.

With his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas confirmed, The Rock made an appearance accompanied by rapper Travis Scott, seemingly offering his backing to Rhodes.

However, Rhodes rejected The Rock and delivered an expletive-laden dismissal.

John Cena then made an unexpected move that turned the night on its head. Aligning himself with The Rock’s agenda, Cena blindsided Rhodes with a ruthless low blow.

What followed was a brutal assault—Cena first striking Rhodes with a watch before smashing him with the Undisputed Championship belt.

As the crowd erupted in disbelief, Cena used Rhodes’ own tie to choke him out, sealing the betrayal.

John Cena’s shocking treachery has left the WWE Universe reeling, setting the stage for an explosive WrestleMania showdown.

