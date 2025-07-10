Wrapa Seeks Additional Legislative Seats For Women

The Women’s Rights Advancement and Protect Alternative (WRAPA) has pushed for the creation of additional 249 legislative seats exclusively for women across the state and national assemblies nationwide.

WRAPA made this position clear in a Memorandum it sent to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review (CRC), at the just-concluded North-East Public Hearing on Constitution Review in Maiduguri.

Saudatu Mahdi, the Secretary General of WRAPA Nigeria, emphasised the importance of making a constitutional provision for ‘Additional and Reserved Seats for Women Bill’ a reality.

The activist said that when passed, the bill will “position Nigeria for accelerated, inclusive development, aligning us with other progressive nations advancing gender-balanced governance.”

The proposed bill seeks to amend the constitution to create one additional senatorial seat per state and the Federal Capital Territory exclusively for women, hence adding 37 seats.

It also yearns for two additional House of Representatives seats per state, exclusively for women, adding 74 seats. It also wants one additional state Assembly seat per senatorial district for women, adding 108 seats.

The WRAPA’s Secretary General, however, urged the National Assembly to ensure a special constituency structure for women contesting the 249 seats, considering a 12-year (three-cycle) temporary measure with a midterm review, and clarify the creation of new constituencies.

While highlighting other aspects of their memorandum, Mahdi also pushed for reforms in the appointment of the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). She said that the selection process must be done in such a way that would strengthen electoral integrity and public confidence.

Mahdi said that WRAPA is proposing for an independent panel-led selection process for the INEC chairman, national commissioners, and resident electoral commissioners, drawing parallels to Kenya’s IEBC model.

According to her, the proposed process when adopted will “guarantee impartiality and operational independence” and “enhance public trust in electoral processes.”

She said that her group, in the memorandum, further expressed concern over the current political system in the country which vests appointment power in the Presidency, risks political interference and undermining public confidence.

The memorandum cited Sections 154 (1) and 157 vest appointment power in the presidency, risking political interference and undermining public confidence, as explained by the activist.

“It is our collective prayer that this 10th National Assembly will seize this historic opportunity to treat this as Nigeria’s bill and deliver its accelerated passage,” Mahdi said.