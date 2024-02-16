WPU Day: Rotary Club Of Lagos Celebrates, Honours Peace Advocates

On the momentous occasion of World Peace and Understanding (WPU) Day, the Rotary Club of Lagos gathered to honour individuals who exemplify the spirit of peace-building and conflict resolution in their community.

The event which was held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as part of the World Peace and Understanding Day activities, coinciding with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day, was a testament to the club’s unwavering commitment to fostering harmony and understanding.

The inspiring ceremony highlighted the transformative impact of peace advocacy and celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting peace and resolving conflicts.

Highlights of the event which has Rotarian Toki Mabogunje, a revered figure in the community, as Chairperson, include the presentation of the Rotary Club of Lagos’ annual Peace Prize Awards to deserving individuals.

In attendance at the event majority of the club’s esteemed members, and the President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd, who in his address, acknowledged the importance of peacebuilding in today’s world.

He emphasised the club’s enduring commitment to peace and understanding, urging members to continue their efforts in making a positive difference in the community.

Among the distinguished recipients of the 2024 Rotary Club of Lagos Peace Prize Awards were prominent figures from various sectors of society, including the Baale of Ishaga Adesola land in Ojokoro, Ifako Ijaiye, Local Government Area, Lagos State, Baale Dr Makinde Adesola JP, for his exemplary leadership in conflict resolution and his dedication to building human capital that has earned him recognition as a beacon of peace in the community, and he has been instrumental in fostering inter-party relations and promoting religious harmony in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area; and Honorable Ibraheem Bakare Olawale, for his selfless service to the Ifako Gbagada community, coordinating youth initiatives and providing essential support services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distinguished recipients of the 2024 Rotary Club of Lagos Peace Prize Awards also include Mrs. Oluwadamilola Mercy Onabanjo, whose dedication to public service as a Higher Law Enforcement Traffic Superintendent at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and her expertise in traffic management and unwavering commitment to promoting road safety have earned her widespread admiration; and Fatima Yerima Askira, who as the founder of the Borno Women Development Initiative (BOWDI), has been “a tireless advocate for peace in conflict-affected regions. Her exceptional peace-building efforts in Northeastern Nigeria serve as an inspiration to all those affected by conflict.”

In an interview with New Telegraph, the president of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd, said: “Rotary Club of Lagos sets aside a day in February, which is the month for World Peace and Understanding Day, and we use it as a venue to recognise individuals, groups within the community that have ensured that conflicts within the community.

“We also look at those who have given their time and their work to the sustenance of the less privileged. And that is exactly what you are witnessing here today.”

Baale Adesola JP expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club of Lagos for the honour, saying, “This is an exciting experience for me, and I give God the glory for it. I appreciate the Rotary Club of Lagos for honouring me with this award. I am using this opportunity also to greet the people in my community for their support.

I appreciate all of them. I appreciate the chiefs, the entire community as a whole and the Rotary Club of Lagos. This is my first time attending their programme, but I have been seeing their activities. Sometimes I used to see their logo on borehole projects in some communities. I see the Rotary Club as a club that caterstor human beings, and they don’t want anybody to suffer. I love them.”

Also speaking with journalists at the event, Mrs. Onabanjo said: “I feel very happy. In fact, I don’t know how to describe the way I am feeling right now. I am very grateful to everyone who encouraged me while discharging my duties. It’s an encouragement to us out there to do more.”

The Director of Public Image, Rotary Club of Lagos, Ifeoma Williams, said the Club extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees for their extraordinary dedication and service to building a more peaceful and harmonious society, adding that, “as we continue to navigate the complexities of our world, let us draw inspiration from these remarkable individuals and work together towards a brighter and more peaceful future for all.”