WPD: Consultants Seek Greater Recognition, Integration Into Health System

The Consultant Pharmacists Association of Nigeria (CPAN) yesterday called for greater recognition and integration into the country’s healthcare system. The consultants made the call in statement to mark this year’s World Pharmacists Day today.

According to interim Chairman, Dr Kingsley Amibor, pharmacists play crucial roles in patient safety, rational use of medicines, and public health promotion.

However, he lamented that they have remained underutilised within hospitals and policy frameworks. The group praised the Federal Government’s approval of the consultant pharmacists’ cadre, but criticised the delay in creating positions for qualified fellows of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists in Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres.

The CPAN said: “We call on chief medical directors to urgently create vacancies and appoint consultant pharmacists from the pool of qualified fellows awaiting placement. “To deprive Nigerians of these services is to shortchange the public.”

The association also condemned the discriminatory practices in salary relativity, placing physicians significantly ahead of pharmacists. It urged the government to adopt a single spine salary structure for all health professionals to reduce mistrust and industrial disharmony. Amibor said consultant pharmacists are “innovators in medication management, educators of patients and other professionals, and vital contributors to health policy.”